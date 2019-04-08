It has been 30 years since France began incessantly debating about the wearing of the hijab.

France has a magical recipe for starting national debates: whenever you speak publicly about Muslim women who are covered, you can bet for sure that it will lead to a major controversy.

A couple of weeks ago, Decathlon, a French sports brand, announced the arrival of a new item: a hijab for runners.

In a shockingly unanimous move, politicians from all across the spectrum firmly condemned the marketing of the garment by the French brand saying that they were offending so-called “French values.”

Decathlon responded on Twitter: “we deny none of our values. We have done our best to make sports practice accessible everywhere in the world. That hijab was needed for certain runners and we are responding to that sporting need.”

That did not calm anyone down. On the contrary, elected officials were outraged.

Everybody though agreed on one point: Decathlon’s decision was not illegal, women have the right to wear their hijab outside and any private company is free to sell them.

However, President of the Senate Gerard Larcher said, “Making money with everything does not fit my ethics,” adding that he was against “everything that could lock women up,” which is quite paradoxical given the fact that sporting hijabs are meant to allow women to run outside.

MP Jean-Christophe Lagarde said on February 27 on the France 2 channel that it was “a commercial attitude that was aiming to capture a customer base but mainly to support a movement that the Republic has to fight.”

Both of those politicians are pro-business and advocate in favour of a free market. How can they at the same time intervene in the commercial decision of a private company and criticise them for trying to make money and catering to a new customer base?

Don’t we live in a capitalist country?

Secretary of women’s rights Marlene Schiappa wrote, “I do not think that the law can be the only reading grid here, to the detriment of a political analysis of the facts.”

In other words, it was not about respecting the laws but an undefined conception of moral decency, which has no official definition. This blurry idea of Frenchness was echoed by the president of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse when she declared on March 4, on RTL channel, “We have to defend a certain image of the woman.”

The question here is not what a Muslim woman has the right to do but how she should present herself to be acceptable to the French mainstream culture. According to all those statements, above the law stand a number of superior values that are fed by the fantasy of a white France, in which all the citizen with another cultural background have to assimilate.