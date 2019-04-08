For villagers living in and around the Durand Line, which was established by Sir Mortimer Durand, a British diplomat and civil servant, in 1896, business as usual came abruptly to a halt the day the border was sealed.

Abdul Raziq Shinwari has been running a school near the edge of the border on the Pakistani side for more than a decade. He says that since visas and passports were now mandatory, the number of students admitted has fallen to half their former capacity and Afghan students, in particular, by 75 percent.

“We used to have 600 Afghan students, which are down to 150 now,” he said.

“Our school was closed off to Afghan students for most of 2017 due to the unrest and the border closure. Many lost out on their 9th and 10th grade exams and became school dropouts.”

Though students have since been exempted from the travelers’ conditions, they have to carry around a white-coloured card.

Sheraz Khan is one such student. The 14-year-old says he crosses the border because the standard of education on the Afghanistan side remains lower given that subjects are taught in Pashto.

“Here, we study in English,” he says. “How can we advance in life using only our mother tongue?

“It was fun coming in groups to school. I now travel all by myself from my area.”

He says several schools in his area were blown up by Taliban and Daesh terrorists.

“I have seen explosives being placed inside schools with my own two eyes,” says Khan.

“That is why we have to cross the border to ensure we get a decent education.”

He says the security situation at their end isn’t safe and that his family doesn’t let him venture out after sunset. “We even prefer to offer evening prayers at home,” says Khan.

He points to the white ID that enables him to cross the border.

“This card will ultimately guarantee that I fulfil my dream of becoming a doctor.”

Kabul, which has never accepted the area to be an international border, insists the area remains disputed and that is precisely why fence construction has angered the Afghan government.

Zardasht Shams, Afghanistan’s deputy ambassador to Pakistan, said the Afghan government has repeatedly objected given that the fence would quite literally create a wedge between people of common cultural and ethnic descent.

“Our position is very clear. It’s a unilateral and counterproductive measure,” said Shams, who added that countering terrorism and infiltration requires more viable and practical efforts.

And yet, terrorism-related incidents have plummeted to their lowest levels on the Pakistani side since the fence was built. Bombings were widespread and frequent prior to that, especially along the border.