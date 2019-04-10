On February 26 when the news broke of India’s unprecedented air strike on Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the nation was agog. The strike was in retaliation to a suicide attack claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad at Pulwama on Valentine’s Day in Indian-administered Kashmir. The attack killed 40 security personnel, and the retaliation was viewed across the country as a fitting reply.

The attack, driven by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, sent the intended signals across the country. The Modi dispensation was not like its predecessors. It would break unwritten rules (in this case sending fighter aircraft across the Line of Control for the first time since the 1971 war) in the pursuit of terrorists.

It may have been a coincidence that parliamentary elections that would decide the fate of Modi were just a couple of months away. But the consequences were such that for the ruling federal Bharatiya Janata Party, whose popularity was dipping, Balakot proved to be a much-needed muscular steroid.

Six weeks after the strike, Pulwama and Balakot seem to have perceptibly receded from the front pages of newspapers and top news in television channels. One reason could be that while the action was daring and attempted to show that India was not a pushover, the strikes in themselves have been marred by controversy.

If the Modi government expected the Balakot operation to buoy the ruling BJP into an unassailable position vis-a-vis popular perception which could translate into votes during the parliamentary election, that does not seem to have come true. On the contrary, common discourse is divided over the success of the Balakot airstrike.

For one, the government's claim that the strikes took “several” lives has not been backed up with clinching evidence. In the immediate aftermath of the strike, unnamed government sources told private news television channels that 300 JeM fighters were dead, but mainstream international media in their ground reporting have disputed this claim.

An irate government has attempted to douse the doubts by questioning the patriotic credentials of those asking for evidence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in multiple speeches and conversations with select media has criticised the audacity of a section of Indians who are clamouring for proof.

According to Modi, no Indian should doubt the nation’s military forces. And, that these doubts will only help Pakistan which says the strikes did nothing other than damaging a few trees and some cattle. It has just conceded one death, that of a villager.