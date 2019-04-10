Lawmakers in New Zealand voted almost unanimously on Wednesday to change gun laws, less than a month after its worst peacetime mass shooting, in which 50 people were killed in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.

Parliament passed the gun reform bill, the first substantial changes to New Zealand's gun laws in decades, by 119 to one. It must now receive royal assent from the governor general to become law.

"There have been very few occasions when I have seen parliament come together in this way, and I can't imagine circumstances when it is more necessary," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in presenting the legislation.

Ardern banned the sale of all military-style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles just six days after the March 15 shooting, and announced plans to tighten gun laws.

A lone gunman used semi-automatic guns in the Christchurch mosque attacks, killing 50 people as they attended Friday prayers.

Authorities have charged Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, with 50 counts of murder following the attacks.

New curbs on weapons

The new curbs bar the circulation and use of most semi-automatic firearms, parts that convert firearms into semi-automatic firearms, magazines over a certain capacity and some shotguns.