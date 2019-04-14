Finland's leftist Social Democrat party (SDP) leader Antti Rinne has declared victory in Sunday's general election, after partial results showed his party winning by a tight margin with 17.8 percent.

The nationalist Finns Party was in second place with 17.6 percent, after more than 97 percent of votes were counted.

"For the first time since 1999 we are the largest party in Finland ... SDP is the prime minister party," Rinne said.

With 99 percent of the votes counted, the Social Democrats appeared to have won 40 seats, just edging out the populist eurosceptic Finns party, which got 39.

The leader of centre-left Social Democratic Party vowed to focus on climate and social policies after election results indicated his party won the most seats in parliament.

Rinne, a former union leader and former finance minister, celebrated with supporters at an election party in central Helsinki.

He called on them to "take the Finnish society toward a sustainable climate, social and economic policies."

"Biggest loser"

Rinne, campaigned against the steep cost-cutting of Centre Party Prime Minister Juha Sipila and his Finance Minister Petteri Orpo – leader of the conservative National Coalition Party.

"For the first time in a long, long time the Social Democrats are in first place," Rinne told reporters at the Finnish parliament.

A first-place spot would put the Social Democrats at the head of the government for the first time in 16 years.

The Finns Party, led by hardline MEP Jussi Halla-aho, has seen a surge in support in recent months during an anti-immigration dominated campaign, urging people to "Vote for some borders".

If the party remains in third place it could hold significant influence in the talks to form the next government, which in Finland is typically a coalition of three or four parties.

Heated campaign

The heated debate during the campaign – over welfare, immigration and climate change – led some analysts to predict that turnout would be high.

One predicted the high advance turnout and tight poll margins would make this "the liveliest election of the 2000s".

Voter turnout looked set to come in around 72 percent, higher than the 70.1 percent who voted in 2015.

The current government's cuts to Finland's prized education system, and a tightening of unemployment benefit criteria, provoked loud and widespread public opposition.