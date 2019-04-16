Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg said time is running out to halt climate change and she's urging European politicians "to panic."

"I want you to act as if the house is on fire," Thunberg told EU lawmakers in France on Tuesday.

"If our house was falling apart, you wouldn't hold three emergency Brexit summits and no emergency summit regarding the breakdown of the climate and environment."

During a speech met with a standing ovation, Thunberg fought back tears as she warned about rapid species extinction, soil erosion, deforestation and the pollution of oceans.

'EU Parliament elections essential'

Time is running out to stop the ravages of global warming, Thunberg, 16, told a press conference during a visit to the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg.

"I think it is essential to vote in the European Union election," Thunberg said when asked about the May 23-26 elections for a new European Parliament.

"I'm not going to vote in the European election because I can't," she said. Thunberg is too young to vote in Sweden.

"Therefore it's especially important for those who actually can vote to give us that in order to speak on behalf of people like me who are going to be affected very much by this crisis," Thunberg said.

Following a meeting with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, Thunberg urged voters to use the opportunity to "influence the decisions" on climate taken by elected and appointed officials.