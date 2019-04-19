While some hailed "progress" last year with Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) decision to allow women in Saudi Arabia to drive, the status quo today indicates that this long-campaigned for "reform" has barely scratched the surface in one of the world's most anti-women states.

It remains, after all, a place where women's basic rights are entirely curtailed by the Wali and Namus practices, collectively known as the "male guardianship" system.

These judicial and cultural systems of patriarchal oppression mean that for women, everyday activities such as travelling, receiving hospital treatment, taking up employment or even opening a bank account, can only be carried out with the consent and supervision of a male guardian.

The lifting of the driving ban in September by royal decree was, however, a very rare victory for activism over the state, and in particular, a victory for female-led activism .

The story behind the lifting of the ban is one of sheer heroism that dates back decades, but a new campaign calling itself Women2Drive was formed in 2011, inspired by the regional protests that erupted as part of the Arab spring.

This campaign centred on women driving, with prominent activists such as Loujain al Hathloul using direct action tactics, like filming herself driving and flouting the ban. Her YouTube videos got over a million views.

But it was also attached to a broader campaign against Saudi Arabia's totalitarian system of male guardianship and the Kingdom's general disdain for fundamental human rights.

In the past, the Saudi regime would've immediately reacted to a movement like this with brutality, but they were unprepared for the campaign to spread like wildfire through social media.

And although social media doesn't always equate to "real world" activity, the domestic popularity and global attention the activists received on Twitter gave the Saudi regime reason to believe pure intransigence in such a situation could lead to an escalation.

But, as ever, the backlash that so often accompanies change soon followed.

Immediately following the announcement of the lifting of the ban, the core activists, including several of the most prominent women's rights activists such al-Hathloul, who participated in Women2Drive and the anti-guardianship campaign, were arrested by the regime .

The charge against them is the dubiously vague "suspicion of harming Saudi interests", as well as additional absurd charges of "spying".