Clashes broke out between dozens of demonstrators and police in Paris on the 23rd Saturday of Yellow Vest protests after authorities warned that rioters could return to the French capital to spark a new wave of violence.

Dozens of black-hooded demonstrators threw rocks at police and some set fire to motor-cycles in the centre of French capital, according to Reuters TV footage. Trash cans and a several scooters were also set ablaze.

Police responded by firing tear gas and stun grenades. Some officers also marched toward demonstrators to control the crowd and funnel it to Paris' Place de la Republique, where they were authorised to demonstrate.

As of 1300 GMT, 110 people had been arrested and placed in custody, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

French television showed images of volunteer medics treating a protester lying on the ground.

TRT World'sCraig Copetas has more.

'What about for us, the poor?'