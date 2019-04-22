WORLD
4 MIN READ
Germany’s far-right resurfaces Orientalist tropes for election campaign
The Alternative for Germany is using centuries-old imagery of Muslim men molesting European women to get votes for the upcoming parliamentary election.
Germany’s far-right resurfaces Orientalist tropes for election campaign
The far-right anti-immigrant and anti-Islam party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), is expected to garner enough votes to enter the federal parliament. (AFP) / AFP
April 22, 2019

Germany’s third-largest party, the far-right and anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD), is using an infamous orientalist painting to campaign in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

On its Facebook page, the party which has previously called for “Islam-free schools”, posted a 19th century Orientalist painting of a naked European woman being inspected by Muslim-looking men wearing turbans and skull caps with the comment: “Definitely an eye-catcher.”

At the bottom of the the painting, by French artist Jean-Leon Gerome, the woman’s private parts are covered by an AfD ribbon with a caption that reads

"So that Europe does not become 'Eurabia’...Europeans vote for the AfD!”

Breivikeque rhetoric

The use of the term ‘Eurabia’ mimics the rhetoric of Islamophobic activists, including Norwegian terrorist, Anders Breivik, who murdered 77 civilians, mostly children and teenagers, in Norway in 2011.

The term comes from a widely held conspiracy theory, which warns that there is a Marxist-Islamist "conspiracy against Europe", which aims to "mass import Muslims" into the continent, gradually changing its character from a secular Christian based civilisation to a theocratic Islamic one.

Germany’s far-right argue that this current ‘invasion’ is a continuation of previous historic conflicts between Islam and Christendom.

"Our motto: Learn from Europe’s history,” read one AfD poster in Berlin.

Recommended

Orientalism informing today’s Islamophobia

Gerome’s painting, known as “The Slave Market”, comes from a school of art closely associated with European attempts to colonise Muslim lands.

European orientalist painters were known for their surreal, mythical interpretations of the “Orient” - and of its strange, sensual, erotic, and mysterious character. The imagery depicted was more often than not, a reflection of a painter’s fantasies, rather than an actual reality.

But for far-right activists, they serve as warning letters from history.

The same painting was used by the AfD after the alleged rapes of several women by 36 migrant males on New Year’s Day, 2016.

Experts, like New York University’s Isra Ali, has written that Orientalist imagery had little basis in reality, and often just perpetuated the very same tropes they were trying to counter.

“Women were depicted with a passive sexuality, while the men were depicted as violent and disrespectful towards women.”

The use of the image forms part of a broader trend to use female bodies to emphasise Europeanness in the AfD’s election propaganda. 

“Burkas? We love bikinis!” read one a poster, during Germany’s parliamentary elections in 2017.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon