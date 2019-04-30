Venezuela was plunged into heightened chaos on Tuesday after self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido said he had the support of troops to oust President Nicolas Maduro, while the government denounced an attempted coup and said it was "deactivating a small group of treacherous military personnel."

Following are some initial reactions from world governments:

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the coup attempt in Venezuela.

"We, as a country, which has experienced coups and their negative consequences, condemn coup bid in Venezuela," Erdogan said on Twitter.

The world has to respect the democratic choices of the people in Venezuela, he added.

"Those who attempt to appoint a post-modern colonial governor to Venezuela, where the people are sovereign and where President comes through elections, should know only democratic elections determined the way to govern the country," Erdogan said.

"Concerned about news that there are some attempts against the constitutional order in #Venezuela. Oppose attempts to change legitimate governments via non-democratic means," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Cavusoglu said Turkey is in favour of settling issues in the country through dialogue and that his country is with the people of Venezuela.

UN chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed to all sides in Venezuela to avoid violence after self-proclaimed leader Guaido said he had the support of troops to oust President Maduro.

Guterres "urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint, and he appeals to all stakeholders to avoid any violence and take immediate steps to restore calm," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Russia

Russia accused Venezuela's US-backed opposition leader Guaido of fomenting violence and urged talks, saying it was important to avoid bloodletting.

"The radical opposition in Venezuela has once again turned to heavy-handed methods of confrontation," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing opponents of President Maduro of "fuelling" conflict.

"It is important to avoid unrest and bloodletting," said the foreign ministry, urging talks between the conflicting sides.

United States

The United States on Tuesday threw its full weight behind Guaido, as the opposition leader said troops had joined his campaign to oust President Maduro.

"Today interim President Juan Guaido announced start of Operacion Libertad," tweeted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"The US Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy. Democracy cannot be defeated," Pompeo wrote.

Mexico

Mexico expressed concern over possible escalation of violence and bloodshed in Venezuela.

The Foreign Relations Department issued a statement reiterating its willingness to seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue and says it is in contact with other countries with the goal of "finding a common path."

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador repeated in a Tuesday morning news conference that he believes in nonintervention and dialogue.

Mexico is not among the nations that have recognised opposition leader Guaido, who has declared himself the rightful leader of Venezuela in a challenge to President Maduro.

Brazil

Brazil's Foreign Relations Minister Ernesto Araujo said that his country supports a democratic transition in Venezuela.

Araujo said in a press conference in Brasilia that the Brazilian government expects Venezuela's military to get behind Guaido on Tuesday and push Maduro out of power.

Colombia