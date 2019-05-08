Iran has just announced that it would no longer adhere to parts of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, marking a significant shift in tone within the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the man who spearheaded Iran’s entry into the pact in the first place.

Tehran announced it would withdraw from clauses that pertain to its stocks of low-enriched uranium and heavy water, components required for an atomic bomb.

Critics say Tehran feels less incentive to adhere to the pact after the Trump administration unilaterally left the nuclear deal last year, imposing harsh sanctions against Tehran instead and leading an otherwise moderate government that joined forces with former president Barack Obama.

As a result, Iran’s moderate government led by Hassan Rouhani, who has been heavily criticised by the country’s hardliners for having trusted the Obama administration at the time, has instead sought retaliatory measures against the current US administration.

Still, Iran’s partial withdrawal from the deal, which was neutralised by Rouhani’s assertion that Tehran would be “ready for negotiations”, is in stark contrast with the Trump administration’s full withdrawal after months of incendiary rhetoric.

“The path we have chosen today is not the path of war, it is the path of diplomacy but ... with a new language and a new logic,” Rouhani said on Wednesday, notifying his European nuclear deal partners that the deal could totally collapse if they do not demonstrate enough resilience to sustain it by standing up to Washington.

“Our move is to rescue the JCPOA, not destroy it. We seek moderation and peace, we have not violated our obligations. We haven’t left the negotiation table. And you have repeatedly told us you won’t either.”

Rouhani asked Europeans to make their mind up on seriously sticking the deal within a period of 60 days, translating roughly to a choice between following Trump’s hardline policies and staying in the deal by buying Tehran’s oil despite the US sanctions.

Tehran clearly does not want to fully exit the deal before seeing what Europeans will do to protect the accord.

Rouhani indicated that if the European leadership does not do enough to cover damages inflicted on Iran as a result of US sanctions, Tehran will resume higher uranium enrichment, which can eventually supply the country to have weapons-grade material to build an atomic bomb.