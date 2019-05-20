A 16-year-old Guatemalan boy died on Monday in US Border Patrol custody in Texas, US officials said, making him the fifth Guatemalan minor to die after being apprehended at the US-Mexico border since December.

The boy, Carlos Hernandez, was apprehended by US Border Patrol agents on May 13 after crossing the border illegally near Hidalgo, Texas, with a group of 70 others, according to US Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol.

Early on Sunday morning, Hernandez told staff at the central processing station where he was being held that he was not feeling well, a CBP official told reporters. He was diagnosed with the flu and transferred to the Weslaco Border Patrol Station in south Texas later that day to separate him from others at the processing station in the Rio Grande Valley, the official said.

He was due to be transferred to the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the care of minor migrant children who cross into the United States without adult family members, the official said.

But on Monday morning, during a "welfare check," the boy was found unresponsive, according to a CBP statement.

Cause not known

The statement said the cause of death was not yet known, and that the Department of Homeland Security's watchdog and the Guatemalan government had been notified.

"The men and women of US Customs and Border Protection are saddened by the tragic loss of this young man and our condolences are with his family," said Acting CBP Commissioner John Sanders. "CBP is committed to the health, safety and humane treatment of those in our custody."

The Guatemalan foreign ministry requested that US authorities urgently explain the cause of death. Local and federal law enforcement are investigating Hernandez' death, the CBP official said.

Fifth death of Guatemalan minor