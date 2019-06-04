The US House of Representatives will vote next week on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas related to the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the No. 2 House official said on Monday.

"Next Tuesday, I will bring a resolution to the House floor forcing Attorney General Barr and former White House counsel McGahn to comply with congressional subpoenas that have been duly issued by the House Judiciary Committee," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement.

"The resolution will authorise the Judiciary Committee to pursue civil action to seek enforcement of its subpoenas in federal court," said Hoyer, a Democrat.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

"Systematic refusal"

The House move escalated the fight between the Republican White House and Democrats who control the House and are seeking documents and testimony relating to various investigations, ahead of the 2020 presidential election in which President Donald Trump is seeking a second term.

The House Judiciary Committee voted on May 8 to recommend that the full House cite Barr, the top US law enforcement official and a Trump appointee, for contempt of Congress after he defied its subpoena to hand over an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on 2016 Russian election interference.

Democrats had also subpoenaed McGahn to testify before the Judiciary Committee last month, but he did not appear after the White House directed him not to comply.