The United States on Friday raised the stakes in its standoff with Turkey over Ankara's deal to acquire a Russian air defence system, laying out a plan to remove the NATO ally from the F-35 fighter jet programme that includes halting any new training for Turkish pilots on the advanced aircraft.

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart on Friday, that laid out the steps to "unwind" Turkey from the programme.

The US move came after Russia announced it will deliver S-400 systems to Turkey in two months.

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar acknowledged the letter by issuing a statement which read: "A letter was sent by US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. Covering defense and security issues between the two countries, the letter expresses the expectation of finding a solution to the existing problems within the framework of strategic partnership and maintaining the comprehensive security cooperation and emphasises the importance of continuing negotiations."

The United States says Turkey's acquisition of Russia's S-400 missile system poses a threat to the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 stealthy fighters, which Turkey also plans to buy.

The United States says Turkey cannot have both.

But Turkey says it decided to purchase the S-400 system in 2017 following protracted efforts to purchase air defence systems from the US with no success.

US wants Turkey to buy the Patriot missile system rather than the S-400 system from Moscow, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey has responded that it was the US refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding Russia offered it a better deal, including technology transfers.

TRT World's Jon Brain brings more Washington, DC.

'No new F-35 training'

Shanahan's letter explicitly stated there will be "no new F-35 training." It said there were 34 students scheduled for F-35 training later this year.