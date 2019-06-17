WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela bus accident kills 18
"Fourteen deaths were reported at the scene of the accident, 33 injured were transferred to the hospital in Villa del Rosario, where four of them died," police said after a crash in Zulia state which borders Colombia.
Venezuela bus accident kills 18
A man jumps inside a bus which crashed just outside Caracas, Venezuela. March 29, 2005. (File photo) / AP
June 17, 2019

At least 18 people were killed on Sunday in a bus accident in a rural area of western Venezuela, police said.

"Fourteen deaths were reported at the scene of the accident, 33 injured were transferred to the hospital in Villa del Rosario, where four of them died," a police report said.

The accident occurred in a rural area of Zulia state which borders Colombia.

According to a preliminary investigation, a tyre burst while the bus was traveling "at an excessive speed."

Recommended

The bus was carrying 58 passengers, according to witnesses interviewed by the local Panorama newspaper.

Venezuela, which is going through a crippling political and economic crisis, has roads which are often in a deplorable state due to lack of maintenance, and passenger vehicles are frequently very dilapidated.

Around 10,600 people died in road accidents in Venezuela in 2016, according to World Health Organization estimates in its 2018 global road safety report.

Its road fatality rate of 33.7 per 100,000 inhabitants is among the worst in the world.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon