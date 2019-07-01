US President Donald Trump has been a strong critic of his country’s NATO allies over their defence spending, demanding that all members of the alliance commit two percent of their GDP to military expenditure.

Only six European states meet that level of military spending; the UK, Greece, Estonia, Romania, Poland, and Latvia.

Of those four are Eastern European states that were formerly under the influence of Moscow as either members of the Soviet Union or the Warsaw Pact.

Since the breakup of the USSR and the Soviet sphere of influence in Eastern Europe in the late eighties and early nineties, newly independent states in the region have closely aligned themselves with the West by joining NATO and integrating themselves into the EU.

The states are therefore bitterly opposed to alleged Russian expansionism in the region.

According to Stratfor Geopolitical Analyst Eugene Chausovsky, the high level of defence spending reflects how seriously Eastern European countries take the perceived threat from Moscow.

“The perceived Russian threat will remain a major driver behind such military expenditures," he told TRT World.