WORLD
3 MIN READ
Why do Eastern European countries invest so much in defence?
Fears of Russian expansion are driving military spending among former Soviet-bloc states.
Why do Eastern European countries invest so much in defence?
NATO soldiers of Germany take part in a military exercise 'Saber Strike 2018' at the Training Range in Pabrade some 60km (38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 11, 2018. A major U.S.-led military exercise with 18,000 soldiers from 19 primarily NATO countries is taking place in the alliance's eastern flank involving Poland and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. / AP
July 1, 2019

US President Donald Trump has been a strong critic of his country’s NATO allies over their defence spending, demanding that all members of the alliance commit two percent of their GDP to military expenditure.

Only six European states meet that level of military spending; the UK, Greece, Estonia, Romania, Poland, and Latvia.

Of those four are Eastern European states that were formerly under the influence of Moscow as either members of the Soviet Union or the Warsaw Pact.

Since the breakup of the USSR and the Soviet sphere of influence in Eastern Europe in the late eighties and early nineties, newly independent states in the region have closely aligned themselves with the West by joining NATO and integrating themselves into the EU.

The states are therefore bitterly opposed to alleged Russian expansionism in the region.

According to Stratfor Geopolitical Analyst Eugene Chausovsky, the high level of defence spending reflects how seriously Eastern European countries take the perceived threat from Moscow.

“The perceived Russian threat will remain a major driver behind such military expenditures," he told TRT World.

Recommended

Chausovsky explained that the standoff between Russia and the West over the conflict in Ukraine has been a primary driver of increased defense spending among Eastern European countries since 2014.

Russia has been backing separatist rebels in the Donetsk region since the overthrow of pro-Moscow leader Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.

Moscow also annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine the same year.

Chausovsky said: "This has also been met with greater security commitments on the part of the US and NATO to these countries, including increased troop rotations, military exercises, and weapons buildups.”

The Stratfor analyst also said that he expected Eastern European countries to continue spending more of their GDP on defence relative to western European states.

According to NATO data, Germany spends 1.36 percent of its GDP on defence while Spain spends just 0.92 percent.

NATO was formed in 1949 as a bulwark of western states against the Soviet Union.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon