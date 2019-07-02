WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Navy SEAL found not guilty of murder in war crimes trial
Edward Gallagher, 40, was likewise acquitted of two counts of attempted murder against Iraqi civilians, but was convicted of posing for a photograph beside the corpse of the captive Daesh fighter.
US Navy SEAL found not guilty of murder in war crimes trial
) In this file photo taken on June 21, 2019 Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher walks into military court in San Diego, California. / AFP
July 2, 2019

A decorated US Navy SEAL was found not guilty Tuesday of murdering a captive teenage terrorist in Iraq, the most serious of the charges brought against him during a two-week war crimes trial in San Diego.

Edward Gallagher, 40, was likewise acquitted of two counts of attempted murder against Iraqi civillians, but was convicted of posing for a photograph beside the corpse of the captive Daesh fighter.

The maximum sentence he could face is four months imprisonment, meaning he is set to walk free following Tuesday's verdict on account of the nine months he has already served in pre-trial confinement.

The charges stemmed from allegations by men under his own command in the special operations branch of the US Navy.

Recommended

They were among American troops deployed to Mosul, in northern Iraq, alongside Iraqi forces battling Daesh for control of the country's second city.

Gallagher's case proved divisive in the US, where he is viewed as a war hero by some.

His cause was championed by around 40 Republican members of Congress, as well as the right-wing Fox News channel.

President Donald Trump in May expressed concern over the prosecution of US soldiers accused of war crimes, with Gallagher reportedly among those he was considering granting pardons.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon