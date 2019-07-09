It was almost two years ago when both of Libya’s tough men visited Paris and Moscow, which left a positive feeling among pundits who believed that Libya could not only avoid civil war but that a democratic process could magically airbrush away much of the country’s woes.

However, there were warnings there for those who wished to look. Khalifa Haftar, a malevolent military figure cut from the same cloth as former dictator Muammar Gadaffi, who he served under before his ugly demise immortalised by YouTube, was seen as a soldier who didn’t have much time for democracy.

Indeed, at the time in 2017 a diplomat, shocked by Haftar’s insidious disregard for a UN arms embargo at its own peace talks (which he participated in, armed to the teeth) was quoted as saying: “He accepts elections as an acceptable way [to run], provided he will be the winner.”

Given Haftar’s failings on the battlefield in recent days in Northern Libya, in particular around the capital which is protected by his nemesis, Fayez al Sarraj, Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Haftar might have to resort to the ballot box, as Macron’s gamble to back the man in green who also has the support of Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia and supposedly the US, is floundering.

The GNA, which many sheepishly refer to as a ‘government’, successfully reclaimed previously captured territory from Haftar’s self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) on June 27, retaking the town of Gharyan, which Haftar had seized on April 4.

Gharyan, experts believe, could be a tipping point for Haftar as he is poised now to crank up the level of fighting, exploiting his effective control of groups, which were previously called Al Qaeda by some analysts, and the numerous tribes and militias aligned to him.

In fact, he has already retaliated with a series of attacks on GNA military targets in Tripoli. The conflict, therefore, looks set to take a more dangerous turn, unless stronger international peacekeeping efforts take place. However, this seems unlikely given the lack of interest in, despite the focus of Haftar’s attacks targeting a government which has the backing of the UN itself and controls the streets, and more importantly, the banks in Tripoli.

The narrative from Haftar to wipe out these groups, which includes Muslim Brotherhood officials hiding among the intricate chequered colours of the armed groups, is weak though.

Furthermore, an intensified onslaught on the capital, targeting the GNA’s military units, although unlikely to spurn a humanitarian outcry, might well reinforce the UN’s support for al Sarraj and form the basis for support from the Elysee Palace to back away from Haftar.

While the UAE continues to support Haftar with regular media exposes showing US-made weapons, sold initially to the Emirates, shipped to Libya, the tipping point now in Libya will place enormous pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron. He will want to avoid repeating history and being part of a Western-led strategy which, like in 2011 and the infamous UN vote by the West to hit Libya through airstrikes, will only create another bloodbath in Tripoli.

As Haftar turns up the heat on Tripoli, Macron must be asking himself how he will survive the international condemnation for the victims on the receiving end – in particular from within the EU itself which stands divided on Libya.

The recent airstrike, carried out by Haftar’s own air force, which bombed 600 refugees, may well also be a red line for the UN, which is already calling for a full investigation and a US-led arms sales ban on the UAE.

Italy’s prime minister was also quick to dish out the opprobrium, with Macron in his sights.