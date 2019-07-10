Turkey called on the United States on Wednesday to avoid steps that can harm bilateral relations after the US State Department said Ankara would face "real and negative consequences" for acquiring Russian S-400 defence systems.

"Those consequences include participation in the F-35 programme," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters on Tuesday.

Turkey's foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the comments by Ortagus were not in line with the spirit and content of talks between presidents of the two countries at the G20 summit last month in Japan.