A suicide bomber on foot targeted a wedding party in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, local officials said.

Atahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province's governor, said a boy set off his explosives inside the house of a pro-government militia commander in Pacheragam district.

Khogyani said 40 wounded men and women were rushed to the hospital and locals said 10 people were killed.

Attack on pro-Kabul militia