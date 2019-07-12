WORLD
2 MIN READ
Teen bomber kills at least five at eastern Afghanistan wedding
Officials say a boy set off his explosives inside the house of a pro-Kabul militia commander in Nangarhar province, wounding 40.
Teen bomber kills at least five at eastern Afghanistan wedding
Daesh has claimed responsibility for a string of suicide bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s main city. / AP
July 12, 2019

A suicide bomber on foot targeted a wedding party in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, local officials said.

Atahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province's governor, said a boy set off his explosives inside the house of a pro-government militia commander in Pacheragam district.

Khogyani said 40 wounded men and women were rushed to the hospital and locals said 10 people were killed.

Attack on pro-Kabul militia

Recommended

No group claimed responsibility for Friday's attack.

Pro-government militias often work with overstretched Afghan security forces to prevent territories falling into the hands of the Taliban and Daesh militants.

Last month, Taliban militants killed at least 26 members of a pro-government militia in northern Afghanistan.

Daesh terrorists have carried a string of suicide bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s main city.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon