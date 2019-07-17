The European Union foreign ministers on Monday took a series of steps to intimidate Turkey over its gas drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The dispute stemmed from overlapping claims to regional waters by Turkey and Greek Cyprus, an EU member that Ankara does not recognise as a sovereign state.

The EU minister announced suspension of negotiations on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, which would create “open skies” or “open aviation area” between the parties, not to hold the Association Council and further meetings of EU-Turkey high-level dialogue.

They also endorsed a proposal to reduce the pre-accession assistance to Turkey for 2020 and invited the European Investment Bank to review its lending activities in Turkey.

The decision came amid expectations of possible sanctions by the United States over Turkey’s purchase of Russian air defence system, S-400s.

Threats by Washington and the EU against Turkey raise crucial questions whether the two allies are truly keen on resolving disagreements with Ankara.

What’s happening in eastern Mediterranean?

Ankara has not recognised Greek Cyprus since a coup in 1974 ⁠— orchestrated by the military junta ruling Greece at the time⁠ — overthrew the Cypriot government and attempted to annex the island to Greece.

Then, Turkey militarily intervened in Cyprus to prevent the change in the island’s political status quo following the coup.

Therefore, neither Turkey nor the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) ⁠— which declared independence from the Republic of Cyprus in November 1983 and is only recognised by Turkey ⁠— accept the Greek Cypriot administration's claim to its own EEZ.

Since 2003, the Greek Cypriot administration has signed agreements with Egypt, Lebanon, and Israel to determine their respective Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey has refused to recognise these agreements saying the Greek Cypriot administration does not represent all the inhabitants of the island and have begun sending drilling vessels to the region with the first one sailing last October.

Sanctions and threats

The United States has long been threatening Turkey with sanctions to reverse its decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 air defence system.

The threats include expelling Turkey from the F-35 fighter programme, a multi-national project of which Turkey is also a party, if it acquires the S-400 from Russia.