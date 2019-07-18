Four major parties in Turkey's Parliament on Thursday issued a joint declaration condemning this week’s EU decision to suspend high-level talks with Ankara.

"We strongly curse the ignorance and omitting the legitimate rights and benefits of the Turkish Cypriots and the Republic of Turkey based on international law," said the declaration.

"It should be known that Turkey and Turkish Cyprus have the capability to protect their rights based on international law without bowing to any pressure," it added.

The declaration calls on the EU "to exhibit a fair and impartial attitude and abide by international law."

The declaration followed a conclusion by the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Turkey’s drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

TRT World 's Ali Mustafa gives the details.

The council also decided to suspend negotiations on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement and not to hold the Association Council and further meetings of the EU-Turkey high-level dialogues for the time being.