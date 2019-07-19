A powerful bomb exploded outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital on Friday, killing at least eight people and wounding at least 33, according to police and health officials.

The early morning blast also set two vehicles ablaze although it wasn't clear if the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber or a remotely detonated bomb, Kabul police spokesman Faramarz Firdaus said.

The university compound houses several hostels where many students stay over the summer, attending classes and conducting research. The university is co-educational.

Initial casualty tolls were released by the Health Ministry spokesman, Dr Wahidullah Mayar, who tweeted that "6 people have been martyred & 27 more wounded, as a result of today's explosion in Kabul. All the wounded patients were evacuated to our hospitals and have been receiving the required treatment."

Though Friday is the start of the weekend in Afghanistan, Massoud, an economics professor at the university who like many Afghans uses only one name, said that several lawyers were taking their exams to become judges when the explosion occurred.

It wasn't immediately clear if the lawyers were the target.

In recent months, at least two professors at Kabul University with alleged links to Afghanistan's Daesh affiliate have been arrested, and last year the wall that surrounds the university was emblazoned with graffiti reading, "Long Live Daesh," the Arabic name for the Islamic State group.