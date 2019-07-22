TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'Trump against imposing sanctions on Turkey'
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview that President Donald Trump does not want to impose sanctions. He warned if the US administration takes such steps, Turkey will retaliate.
'Trump against imposing sanctions on Turkey'
Turkish FM Mevlust Cavusoglu says he does not expect the US to impose sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of S-400s. The Trump administration, however, removed Turkey from the F-35 stealth jet programme after S-400 hardware started arriving in Ankara. / AA
July 22, 2019

President Donald Trump does not want to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that he does not expect the US to take such action.

Turkey will, however, retaliate if the US imposes sanctions over Ankara, Cavusoglu said in a televised interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, adding that any such sanctions would be unacceptable.

Cavusoglu was speaking on the decision by the Trump administration to remove Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme over the S-400s.

Turkey will take counter-measures if the US adopts a hostile attitude towards it, Cavusoglu said.

If Turkey doesn’t get F-35 jets from the US, the country would meet its needs from other sources until it produces its own, he added.

On Wednesday, Washington announced it was removing Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet programme, following through on its threats after Russian S-400 hardware landed in Ankara.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defence system from the US, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.

US officials argued the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey urged the formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the US failed to respond to this proposal.

Recommended

The delivery of S-400 components began on June 12 and is set to continue through April 2020.

Drilling in Mediterranean

Turkey was ready to cooperate in order to resolve the dispute over energy resources in the region, the foreign minister told TGRT Haber. 

"We want normalisation of relations with Greece," he added.

He said while Turkey supports resource sharing, the Greek Cypriot side does not want to share resources with anyone. Cavusoglu urged the EU to mediate in the issue.

Turkey currently has two drilling vessels in the area. 

"We don’t want anyone questioning the rights on our own continental shelf," he said.

No further energy exploration or drilling ships are necessary in the eastern Mediterranean for now, Cavusoglu said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda