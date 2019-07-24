Militants have killed four security personnel in Thailand's Muslim-majority south, the regional security force said on Wednesday amid anger over allegations that a rebel suspect was tortured into a coma.

Two soldiers and two armed civilian volunteers were killed in the bombing and shooting attack at a checkpoint in Pattani province late on Tuesday, security force spokesman Pramote Prom-in said.

He rejected any link between the attack and the questioning of Abdullah Isamusa, 32, who was taken to an army camp from his home on Saturday and found unconscious with fluid in the brain a day later. Isamusa remains in hospital.

"We have exerted more pressure on insurgent groups, blocking their access to villages to recruit more people. Without that access they're resorting to the same barbaric ways," Pramote said.

It was the deadliest attack in the largely ethnic Malay region since January. As with most such attacks, there was no claim of responsibility.