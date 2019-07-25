Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announced late Wednesday that he would resign on August 2, conceding power after nearly two weeks of furious protests and political upheaval touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages between him and his top advisers.

"My only priority has been the transformation of our island and the well-being of our people," a shaken-looking Rossello said in an address that listed his accomplishments before making clear he was resigning.

Addressing the protests, Rossello said "the demands have been overwhelming and I've received them with highest degree of humility."

The 40-year-old son of a former governor, Rossello became the first chief executive to resign in the modern history of Puerto Rico, a US territory of more than 3 million American citizens without full representation in Congress or the right to vote for president.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez will assume the post less than halfway through Rossello's four-year term, becoming Puerto Rico's second female governor.

"It's historic, but we have to be cautious. What will happen beyond this? There are concerns, but there is also hope," designer Jalil Serrano said. Gesturing to the young crowd outside the mansion, he said, "This belongs to them."

Daniel Lopez, a businessman also in the protest, wiped tears from his eyes as people leaped into the air, beat drums, waved flags, hugged and cried "we did it"!

"This is for the future of my family," Lopez said. "It's big, what's happened."

Rossello's announcement came after a bizarre, hours-long stand-off unfolded in colonial Old San Juan as the governor pledged to deliver a message to the people of Puerto Rico, then passed hour after hour in unexplained silence while thousands of protesters chanted demands for his resignation.

An announcement was first expected at 5 pm, then finally came less than half an hour before midnight.

"Despite expecting to service the term that the people democratically elected me to, today I feel that continuing in this position represents a threat to the success we have achieved," Rossello said.

Puerto Rico Rep Gabriel Rodríguez, a member of Rossello's pro-statehood party, said that legislators had initially agreed to set aside the impeachment process and give the governor until 5 pm to announce that he was going to resign.

The president of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives issued the embattled governor an ultimatum: either take the best decision for a US territory demanding his resignation or face an impeachment process.