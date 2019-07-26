Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac foiled two armed men’s attempt to rob teammate Mesut Ozil’s car.

In a clip that has now gone viral, the German-born Bosnian is seen pouncing at the unidentified men who were trying to wrestle control of the vehicle from Ozil.

According to the British tabloid the Daily Mail, the incident occurred on Thursday evening near a Turkish restaurant in the English capital London.

According to the news outlet, staff from the restaurant rushed to help Kolasinac as he was fighting off the gang.

Both players emerged unhurt from the incident, according to London’s Metropolitan Police but no arrests have so far been announced.

Social media reaction

Kolasinac was widely praised on social media for the disregard for his own personal safety in tackling the carjacking gang.