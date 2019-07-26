We may only be just over halfway through it, but 2019 has already seen temperature records smashed from Europe to the Arctic circle and could prove to be one of the hottest ever recorded.

Numerous studies have shown that heatwaves such as the one that baked northern Europe this week are made more likely by the climate crisis, and as man-made greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, 2019 fits a general warming trend.

Hottest June

This June was the hottest on record, beating out June 2016 ⁠— so far the hottest year ever.

The record was breached due to an exceptionally strong European heatwave.

The continent's June temperatures were around two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) hotter than average, according to the EU's Copernicus climate monitor.

Temperatures were also notably higher than historic averages in South America, the US atmospheric monitor NOAA said.

Temperature records tumble

Europe has endured two exceptionally strong heatwaves in a matter of weeks.

Record highs tumbled across France, with the mercury peaking at 46C on June 28 in the southern town of Verargues. The previous record, set back in 2003, was 44.1C.

The second wave of heat this week saw Paris's all-time high pulverised: Meteo-France measured 42.6C in the French capital on Thursday ⁠— more than 2C hotter than the previous high, set more than 70 years ago.

Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands all also registered all-time high temperatures.

The World Weather Attribution service this month said June's heatwave was made between 5 and 100 times more likely by man-made climate change.