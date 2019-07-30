WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tropical Storm Erick upgraded into hurricane as it heads for Hawaii
Erick, rated a Category 1 hurricane, is the season's third hurricane and potentially could grow to a Category 3, but is expected to weaken again before reaching Hawaii.
Tropical Storm Erick upgraded into hurricane as it heads for Hawaii
The MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite showed strongest storms in Tropical Storm Erick were around the center and in a band of thunderstorms southwest of the centre. July 29, 2019 / NASA
July 30, 2019

Tropical Storm Erick grew into a hurricane on Monday in the eastern Pacific, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h as it churns more than 1,610 km from Hawaii's Big Island, and is expected to get stronger, forecasters said.

The season's third hurricane, Erick is rated Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale and could reach category 3, with sustained winds of more than 178 km/h in the next two days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

"A weakening trend is expected to begin later in the week," it said in an advisory.

Recommended

The weather system is expected to weaken back into a tropical storm by the time it makes its closest approach to Hawaii, and is forecast to skirt south of the Big Island on Friday morning.

Forecasts call for a higher chance of gale-force winds from the storm on the Big Island later this week.

Another tropical storm, Flossie, was trailing Erick farther out in the eastern Pacific.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call