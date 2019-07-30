Tropical Storm Erick grew into a hurricane on Monday in the eastern Pacific, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h as it churns more than 1,610 km from Hawaii's Big Island, and is expected to get stronger, forecasters said.

The season's third hurricane, Erick is rated Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale and could reach category 3, with sustained winds of more than 178 km/h in the next two days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

"A weakening trend is expected to begin later in the week," it said in an advisory.