At least 20 people were killed in a shooting on Saturday in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, and a 21-year-old man was taken into custody, law enforcement officials said.

Twenty-six people were wounded, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said, in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso.

A white male suspect Patrick Crusius from a suburb of Dallas surrendered to police outside the store after the rampage.

"Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to potential hate crime," Allen said at a news conference.

"On a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas," Governor Greg Abbott said, announcing the death toll.

El Paso, on the border with Mexico, has a majority Hispanic population.

It was the second fatal shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend.

Most of the victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall, El Paso police Sergeant Robert Gomez said at a news conference.

He said the store was packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

"This is unprecedented in El Paso," said Gomez, who added that many of the injured had life-threatening injuries.

Over a dozen casualties

Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, confirmed that there had been up to 20 casualties in the shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall after local television networks had reported similar numbers.

"We have between 15 and 20 casualties, we don't know the number of fatalities," Patrick told Fox News.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo acknowledged that there had been a number of deaths after gunfire was first heard around 10 am.