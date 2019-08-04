A gunman in body armour opened fire early on Sunday in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding dozens of others before he was quickly slain by police, city officials said.

Connor Betts, 24, was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a 223-calibre rifle in the streets of Dayton's historic Oregon District about 1 am in the second US mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

Police haven't released further information about Betts or publicly discussed a motive.

His 22-year-old sister Megan, the youngest of the dead, were all killed in the same area, police said.

The other men and women who were killed ranged in age from 25 to 57.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the shooter was wearing body armour and had additional high-capacity magazines. Had police not responded so quickly, "hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today," she said.

The neighbourhood, home to bars, restaurants and theatres, is "a safe part of downtown," said police Lt. Col. Matt Carper.

Whaley said at least 27 people were treated for injuries, and at least 15 of those have been released.

Several more remain in serious or critical condition, hospital officials said at a news conference. Some suffered multiple gunshot wounds and others were injured as they fled, the officials said.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain has more.

'Words can't describe it'

Nikita Papillon, 23, was across the street at Newcom's Tavern when the shooting started. She said she saw a girl she had talked to earlier lying outside Ned Peppers Bar.

"She had told me she liked my outfit and thought I was cute, and I told her I liked her outfit and I thought she was cute," Papillon said. She herself had been to Ned Peppers the night before, describing it as the kind of place "where you don't have to worry about someone shooting up the place."

"People my age, we don't think something like this is going to happen," she said. "And when it happens, words can't describe it."

Tianycia Leonard, 28, was in the back, smoking, at Newcom's. She heard "loud thumps" that she initially thought was someone pounding on a dumpster.

"It was so noisy, but then you could tell it was gunshots and there was a lot of rounds," Leonard said.

Staff of an Oregon District bar called Ned Peppers said in a Facebook post that they were left shaken and confused by the shooting.

The bar said a bouncer was treated for shrapnel wounds.

A message seeking further comment was left with staff.

