Turkey’s interior ministry has removed three mayors in prominent cities on the grounds that they are linked to the PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, NATO and the EU.

The mayors in question are Ahmet Turk, who was leading Mardin’s metropolitan municipality, Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli, heading up Diyarbakir’s metropolitan municipality, and Bedia Ozgokce Ertan, who was leading Van’s metropolitan municipality.

The mayors’ tasks have been assigned to the provinces’ governors respectively.

Turkish prosecutors have launched investigations into all of the removed mayors, who have been accused of committing crimes ranging from being part of the PKK terror group to generating propaganda in favour of the PKK. They have also participated in the funerals of the dead PKK members, according to Turkey’s interior ministry.

The PKK has carried out a three-decades terror campaign against the Turkish state, costing tens of thousands of lives and enormous financial losses to the country.

“PKK terrorist organisation, which has been badly weakened as a result of [Turkey’s] decisive fight against terror in recent years, and its extensions have used the municipality resources for illegal purposes because some mayors allowed [them to do so],” said the interior ministry statement, which announced the dismissal of the mayors.

The dismissals are based on Article 127 of the Turkish constitution and the Municipality Law of the Code 5393, which state that mayors can be removed from their posts if there is evidence that they are "linked to and supported terrorist organisations."

According to the statement, the HDP mayors allowed their municipalities “to support terrorist activities” attempting to turn them into “logistic centres” for the PKK to gain supporters, “financial sources and equipment”.

“They even went further by trying to separate these municipalities from our country’s other regions in order to create a new governance model, challenging the country’s indivisible character as a state and as a nation,” the statement said.