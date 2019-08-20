On August 10, 2019, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), took control of Aden in Southern Yemen, leaving many questions hanging over the role played by Abu Dhabi in Yemen and beyond.

It is a matter of fact that the UAE established a coalition with Saudi Arabia to fight the Houthi rebels in March 2015 for the declared purpose of bringing back the legitimate government to power. The Houthis had overthrown Yemen's government and seized control of the capital, Sanaa.

However, by seizing Aden, the interim capital, the STC is guilty of committing the same sin that the Houthis did at the outset. They overthrew the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, initiating a de facto secession, striking a heavy blow to the unity of Yemen, and compromising not just its territorial integrity, but also its sovereignty and political independence.

Irrespective of whether southern Yemenis may hold some valid political grievances, staging a coup and further plunging the county into the dark abyss of violence is neither legal nor acceptable.

The STC has withdrawn from some of the critical posts it captured, but the UAE-sponsored putsch holds many essential lessons.

An act of epic treachery

The first takeaway is that the UAE's reputation has been - once again - struck a severe blow. The fact that the legitimate Yemeni government relied for its rescue on ''Operation Decisive Storm'', in which the UAE has played a central role, only to end up betrayed by the would-be saviour, is an act of epic treachery.

A year ago, President Hadi tried to warn the international community that UAE was plotting a coup in south Yemen, but to no avail.

Abu Dhabi tried to stage some theatrics, such as announcing its withdrawal from Yemen to absolve itself from responsibility. While their moves should have fooled no one, they did, however, now we can see the result of their actions.

The problem with reputation is that it is global and cannot be compartmentalised, as Thomas Schelling argued in his seminal work from 1966. Consequently, state actors in the MENA region are taking note of Abu Dhabi's double-game, especially the part that consists of deceiving its allies while currying favours with its supposed enemies, including terrorist groups in Yemen.

A long time in the making

From the onset, the UAE pursued a policy of establishing a parallel state, weakening the Hadi government bit by bit. It started with the establishment of a network of military camps and militia-run bases, over which the Yemeni government had no control.

Added to the mix are the egregious violations of human rights, including assassination campaigns, the use of secret prisons, and systemic enforced disappearances and torture, which have been labelled as war crimes by human rights organisations. Such abuses do not win hearts and minds in the best of times. On the contrary, they have alienated significant sectors of the population and stained the UAE's public image, not just in Yemen, but internationally as well.