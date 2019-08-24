WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey launches Operation Claw 3 in northern Iraq
The operation was launched to facilitate border security, destroy terrorists along with their caves and shelters. in areas around the Duhok governorate.
Turkey launches Operation Claw 3 in northern Iraq
Turkey's Operation Claw 3 continues as planned with the support of air force planes, army aviation elements, howitzers, armed UAVs and UAVs. / AA
August 24, 2019

Turkish security forces launched Operation Claw 3 in northern Iraq, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Saturday.  

The operation was launched to facilitate border security, destroy terrorists along with their caves and shelters in areas around the Duhok governorate.

Operation Claw 3 continues as planned with the support of air force planes, army aviation elements, howitzers and armed UAVs, the statement added.

Recommended

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the terrorist organisation PKK in northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has killed dozens of terrorists so far.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks