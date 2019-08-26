Air strikes by the Syrian regime targeted the country's last major rebel stronghold in the northwestern province of Idlib on Monday, killing at least four people, including a woman and her child, opposition activists said.

The attacks come as the regime forces turn their focus on another rebel-held town in Idlib, Maarat al Numan, following gains they made last week.

The troops have been on the offensive since April 30, and have also captured all rebel-held areas in the adjoining Hama province, as well as the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib. From the town, they are now pushing north.

The opposition's Syrian Civil Defence rescue group, also known as White Helmets, said the air strikes and artillery shelling targeted the village of Basqala and nearby places.

Three people died in Basqala and the fourth, a man, in another village close by, Maarat Harmeh.