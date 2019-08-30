US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's album "Lover" broke a new record for an international artist in China on Friday as it surpassed one million combined total streams, downloads and sales within a week of its release.

The combined total makes it China's most-consumed full-length international album ever in such a short space of time.

"Lover" was released on August 23 and is expected to reach 825,000-850,000 equivalent album sales in its first week in the United States, according to Billboard magazine.