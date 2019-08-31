New Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor Robert Holzmann set out a hawkish stance before his first meeting as a European Central Bank policymaker, saying stepped-up monetary stimulus for the euro zone posed more risks than benefits.

Holzmann, 70, is a pensions specialist who has worked at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The man he succeeds at the OeNB and on the ECB's Governing Council, Ewald Nowotny, also has a hawkish reputation.

In an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF aired on Saturday, Holzmann, who takes over from Nowotny on September 1, said he was working with OeNB staff to draw up his policy positions.

"I will probably voice a somewhat more critical stance concerning suggestions about a future deepening of the monetary footprint," he said.

"Cheap money has its charms but also its limits, especially when it lasts for a long time."

A monetary policy novice, Holzmann said his background as an economics researcher and professor had showed him what worked and made him more of a hawk than a dove.

Holzmann said the ECB's move early this decade to ease policy and buy government bonds was important to preserve the euro. But much of this work was done and the balance sheets of the ECB and euro zone central banks were flush with such assets.