At least eight schoolchildren have died and two others were injured in a "school-related criminal case" in central China, with a 40-year-old suspect arrested, local authorities said on Tuesday, the latest attack targeting an educational institution in the country.

The attack occurred around 8 am Monday in Chaoyangpo village of Enshi city in Hubei province, Enshi police said in a statement.

The man was detained by police on the spot following Monday's incident in Chaoyangpo Village in Hubei province, according to a statement on the website of the government of Enshi city.

The local government is making "every effort" to organise the rehabilitation and treatment for the wounded, including psychological counselling, the statement said.

The suspect is a 40-year-old man surnamed Yu, who is in custody and being investigated.

According to the Guangzhou-based Southern Weekly, which cited staff from Hubei prison, the suspect was released last June after serving his sentence for attempted murder.

The motive for the attack was unclear.