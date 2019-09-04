TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish entrepreneur opens salmon farm in Rize
Entrepreneur Hasan Kuzuoglu has turned a less-popular type of fish in Turkey into a prize-catch, hoping its popularity abroad will garner more fans at home.
Turkish entrepreneur opens salmon farm in Rize
A photo shows salmon farms in Rize, Turkey. (Screen capture) / TRTWorld
September 4, 2019

Turkish entrepreneur Hasan Kuzuoglu has opened a salmon fish farm in his hometown, Findikli, Rize along the Black Sea.

"The Chileans started to have problems with salmon production and I knew Chile is one of the biggest suppliers. I knew Japan and the US are some of the biggest buyers from those countries, from Chile, they buy a lot," Kuzuoglu, a fish farm owner said.

In his first year of operations in 2012, he said he sold six tonnes of salmon locally, for around $6,000.

But this year, sales of 7,500 tonnes to buyers in Russia, Japan, and Germany are set to bring in a net value of $65 million. 

Recommended

Kuzuoglu hopes the popularity of his salmon produce abroad will garner more fans at home.

TRT World'sSarah Balter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace