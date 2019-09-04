Turkish entrepreneur Hasan Kuzuoglu has opened a salmon fish farm in his hometown, Findikli, Rize along the Black Sea.

"The Chileans started to have problems with salmon production and I knew Chile is one of the biggest suppliers. I knew Japan and the US are some of the biggest buyers from those countries, from Chile, they buy a lot," Kuzuoglu, a fish farm owner said.

In his first year of operations in 2012, he said he sold six tonnes of salmon locally, for around $6,000.

But this year, sales of 7,500 tonnes to buyers in Russia, Japan, and Germany are set to bring in a net value of $65 million.