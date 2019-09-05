WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan PM unveils first post-Bashir cabinet
Premier Abdalla Hamdok announces formation of first government since veteran Omar al Bashir's ouster in April. The 18-member cabinet includes four women, including Asmaa Abdalla as the first woman to serve as foreign minister in Sudanese history.
Overhauling Sudan's ailing economy is the top challenge facing Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. / Reuters
September 5, 2019

Sudan's new premier on Thursday unveiled the first cabinet since veteran leader Omar al Bashir's ouster, a major step in the country's hard-won transition to civilian rule after decades of authoritarianism.

The announcement had been delayed for days as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok mulled over the nominees proposed by the movement that led the months-long protests against Bashir and also the generals who ousted him in April.

First woman FM

The 18-member Cabinet is part of a power-sharing agreement between the military and pro-democracy demonstrators, following pressure from the United States and its Arab allies, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite a civil war.

Hamdok told a press conference in the capital, Khartoum, on Thursday the Cabinet will include at least three women, including Asmaa Abdalla as the first woman to serve as foreign minister in Sudanese history.

He also picked Ibrahim Elbadawi, a former World Bank economist, to lead the Finance Ministry. 

The military has nominated Lieutenant General Gamal Omar as defence minister and Idriss al Traifi as interior minister.

Overhauling Sudan's ailing economy is a top challenge facing the county's transitional government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
