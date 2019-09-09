A bill that would force the British prime minister to seek a delay to the October 31 Brexit deadline if no deal is reached became law on Monday with the approval by Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal approval was announced by Norman Fowler, the speaker of the House of Lords.

"EUWithdrawal6Bill receives Royal Assent," the upper chamber said on Twitter, referring to the newly passed law.

The queen's approval was seen as a formality after the bill was approved by parliament. It is opposed by the government.

The law is designed to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without an agreement with the other 27 nations in the economic bloc.

Johnson has said he will not seek a delay to the deadline.

Speaker says he will step down

Also on Monday, the speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow said he would step down within weeks, amid criticism by Brexit hardliners who say he has twisted parliamentary rules to undermine them.

Bercow said he would not stand for re-election if MPs vote in favour of an early election later on Monday and would, in any case, resign on October 31, even if they did not.

Suspension of parliament

Earlier Prime Minister Johnson's spokesman said the month-long suspension of the British Parliament will begin late on Monday.

"Parliament will be prorogued at the close of business today," the spokesman said, using the parliamentary term for the suspension.

He added it would take place regardless of the outcome of a government-led vote on holding a snap election next month.