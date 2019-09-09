Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it has downed and seized an Israeli drone that flew across the Lebanese border, a week after a flash confrontation between the arch-foes.

"The drone is now in Hezbollah's possession," the armed group said in a statement.

The Iran-backed movement, which also dominates Lebanese politics, said some of its fighters "confronted with the appropriate weapons an Israeli drone" heading towards the Lebanese border village of Ramyeh overnight.

The group said it subsequently retrieved the device but did not provide pictures.

Drone 'fell' in Lebanon – Israel

An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP news agency a drone "fell" in Lebanese territory, adding that "there is no risk of a breach of information."

The incident was a sequel to an escalation between the two foes that started on the evening August 24 when an Israeli strike allegedly killed two Hezbollah operatives in Syria.