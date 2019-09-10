TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US military delegation visits Turkish General Staff
The CENTCOM and EUCOM meeting comes days after Turkish and US military forces began jointly patrolling in northern Syria as part of a plan to establish a safe zone along the Syrian border.
US military delegation visits Turkish General Staff
Turkish troops return after a joint US-Turkey patrol in northern Syria near the Turkish town of Akcakale on September 8, 2019. / Reuters Archive
September 10, 2019

A US military delegation visited the Turkish General Staff headquarters over a safe zone in Syria, according to the country's National Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

The US military delegation, headed by Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty, deputy commander of the US European Command (EUCOM), and Lieutenant General Thomas W Bergeson, deputy commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), will visit the Joint Operation Center in Sanliurfa, southeast Turkey on Wednesday.

Activities for the formation of a safe zone in the northern Syria and east of the Euphrates are ongoing, the ministry added.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. 

The agreement included setting up security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the border region of YPG and Daesh.

Recommended

The US-backed the PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia in a battle for the Daesh territory in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. 

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace