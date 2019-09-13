A new storm brought rain and wind to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas early Friday, with the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre warning it could turn into a tropical storm.

Early Friday, a tropical disturbance over the central Bahamas packed winds of 45km/h and expected to drop 8 to 13cm of rain through Sunday, the NHC said.

There is an 80 percent chance that it will turn into a stronger tropical depression, or even a tropical storm named Humberto, in the next day or so as it crawls at 5km/h across the Bahamas and takes aim at Florida, the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Northwestern Bahamas, including hurricane-hit Abacos and Grand Bahama, the NHC said.

The storm is expected to pick up speed as it moves northwest on Friday and could hit Florida on Saturday, it said.

A tropical storm watch was issued for portions of the coast of east-central Florida late Thursday and South Florida could see tropical storm force winds as early as Friday evening, the NHC said.

Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas on September 1 as a Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record to hit land, packing top sustained winds of 298 km/h.

The tropical cyclone was not expected to bring anywhere near that level of devastation.