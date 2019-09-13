Anger is mounting in Japan as activists and lawyers are warning that the criminal code, which dates back over a century, is incapable of dealing with growing sexual abuse in the country.

The protests come in response to a court sentence that allowed a man to walk free despite sexually assaulting his daughter for years.

According to the court finding, the man had sexually abused his child from around age 13 to 19 and even acknowledged he was violent when she resisted. The reason for his acquittal? A 112-year law that requires prosecutors to prove there was overwhelming force, a threat, or that the victim was completely incapacitated.

"When the criminal code was created in 1907, Japan was purely patriarchal," lawyer Yukiko Tsunoda told AFP.

Draconian legislature

Although legislators revised Japan’s century-old rape law in 2017 to include harsher penalties, the definition of rape remains unchanged. Victims would no longer be required to press charges themselves for the offender to be prosecuted, and the minimum sentence would be raised to five years imprisonment from three - equivalent to the minimum sentence for robbery.

The revised law also dropped a requirement that sexual abuse by parents or guardians against minors under the age of 18 should involve “violence or intimidation” to be considered a crime.

The reforms left intact controversial requirements for prosecutors to prove that violence or intimidation was involved or that the victim was “incapable of resistance”. Additionally, the age of consent in Japan is 13 years old.

Recent acquittals have revived outrage over that legal standard, which means that not fighting back can make it impossible for prosecutors to prove rape.

Some lawyers say prison sentences and compensation fail to adequately reflect victims’ sufferings — a sign that rape continues to be viewed lightly in Japan’s male-dominated society.