Tunisia has held its second-ever presidential election - a huge milestone for the world’s youngest democracy. And the exit polls reveal that it is political outsiders, law professor Kais Saied and media mogul Nabil Karoui, who might be in for a shock victory.

Tunisia’s path to democracy started in 2010 when a frustrated vegetable seller, Mohamed Bouazizi, set himself on fire after Tunisia’s police-state tried to confiscate his cart. His funeral started a domino effect with nationwide protests over corruption and unemployment as Tunisia’s dictator Ben Ali fled to Saudi Arabia. Much has been written about the post-Arab spring turmoil, but the only democracy left standing is Tunisia.

Exit polls indicate that Tunisians are fed up with the status quo. The transition to elections was welcomed with open arms, but it did not solve their biggest problems.

Now, Tunisia faces the biggest hurdle of all. To bypass the pitfalls experienced in Western democracies, Tunisia needs to make sure its newly elected leader will focus on accountability and government efficiency. Voting alone doesn’t provide for citizens’ everyday needs - and the rest of the Arab world is watching, which is why this election is a watershed moment.

Tunisians have been up in arms ad protesting from Tunis to Kairouan. The price of bread has been skyrocketing for two years now. The family of Bouazizi is demanding action from the government.

A recent opinion poll showed that 68 percent of Tunisians feel that the government is unresponsive and has done little to nothing to address their needs. It’s no wonder political outsiders emerged as favourites in this election.

In a rarity for the Arab world, Tunisia televised presidential debates between the 26 candidates running for office. Citizens were able to watch in real-time as candidates are forced to answer tough questions on their political platforms and campaign promises.

A recent debate featured eight candidates including Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Destourian party (PDL) and an open supporter of the ousted Ben Ali regime, Mourou, the Ennhada party candidate, along with Mohamed Abbou, leader of the left-wing Democratic Current. Aptly titled “Road to Carthage: Tunisia makes its choice,” the showdown between the candidates was televised on over eleven TV channels and some twenty radio stations.

While this is an important step towards transparency in Tunisia, but far more than soundbites are at stake. Does the average Tunisian understand that democracy is much more than a vote and that elections aren’t the unicorn answer?

The chance to choose who leads is important, but it’s just the first step in a robust democracy. I study the problems with our current democratic system in an upcoming book, The Broken Contract. As Tunisians are quickly learning, they have a system which promises to deliver so much, but flounders on all the basics.

We have seen this before. Whether in Tunisia or Germany, each new wave of politicians promises to do things differently, to clean up and make good on the promises broken by previous leaders and governments.