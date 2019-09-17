The British government and its opponents faced off Tuesday at Britain's Supreme Court in a high-stakes legal drama over Brexit that will determine whether new Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law by suspending parliament at a crucial time ahead of Britain's impending departure from the European Union.

In a case that pits the powers of the UK's legislature against those of its executive, the government's opponents argued that Johnson illegally shut down parliament just weeks before the country is due to leave the 28-nation bloc for the "improper purpose" of dodging lawmakers' scrutiny of his Brexit plans.

They also accused Johnson of misleading Queen Elizabeth II, whose formal approval was needed to suspend the legislature.

The government countered that, under Britain's largely unwritten constitution, the suspension was a matter for politicians, not the courts.

Government lawyer Richard Keen said judges in a lower court had "nakedly entered the political arena" by ruling on the matter.

The government is also arguing that parliament is dissolved yearly at the end of every session and that Johnson was simply clearing the way for a new agenda following Theresa May's resignation in July.

Johnson sent lawmakers home on September 9 until October 14, which is barely two weeks before the scheduled October 31 Brexit day.

The prime minister says Britain must leave the EU at the end of next month with or without a divorce deal.

'To silence parliament'

But many UK lawmakers believe a no-deal Brexit would be economically devastating and socially destabilising and are determined to thwart him.

Lawyer David Pannick, who represents one of the campaigners challenging the government, told 11 Supreme Court judges that Johnson had improperly suspended the legislature "to silence parliament ... because he sees parliament as an obstacle to the furtherance of his political aims."

Johnson says the suspension is routine and will allow his government to launch its domestic agenda with a new session of parliament.

But the decision outraged many lawmakers, who say it's designed to prevent them from challenging Johnson's "do or die" push for Brexit in October.

The suspension sparked legal challenges, to which lower courts have given contradictory rulings. England's High Court said the move was a political rather than legal matter, but Scottish court judges ruled last week that Johnson acted illegally "to avoid democratic scrutiny."

The Supreme Court is being asked to decide who was right, in a case scheduled to last up to three days.

The court must now rule on Johnson's motivation, and whether it has the right to make political adjudications at all.