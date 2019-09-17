Newly declassified cables highlight the need for the United Kingdom to conduct an inquiry into alleged instances of torture committed by the CIA, according to UK-based rights group Reprieve.

The cables, first published by The Intercept, detail the “enhanced interrogation” of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks on New York and Washington, DC, and Abu Zabayda, the alleged senior lieutenant to Osama Bin Laden, the deceased former head of Al Qaeda.

The two men were reportedly held in a secret CIA prison after their respective captures in Pakistan in 2002.

“Rule out nothing whatsoever that you believe may be effective,” reads one cable to Zubaydah’s interrogators, according to Reprieve, the rights group calling for an inquiry. “Rather, come on back and we will get you the approvals.”

There, they were subject to “enhanced interrogation” techniques, a euphemism for torture, such as waterboarding, sleep deprivation and being placed in “stress positions”, which were previously considered illegal.

Zabayda was reportedly waterboarded 83 times in August 2002 alone. Videotapes of his torture were destroyed in 2005, at the behest of Jose Rodriguez, head of the CIA’s National Clandestine Service.

International involvement

The CIA has employed ‘black sites’, or secret prisons, to detain and torture those apprehended in the US ‘War on Terror’ since 2001.

These sites are reportedly found across the planet, on every continent except South America.

The European Court of Human Rights rejected in 2014 an appeal from Warsaw to reconsider a ruling which affirmed Poland hosted a secret CIA prison where Zabaydah was tortured. The ruling also awarded Zabaydah and another man imprisoned there roughly $262,660.

According to Reprieve, the UK’s intelligence services were aware of the torture.

“Last year, the UK Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) established that MI6 had ‘direct awareness of extreme mistreatment and possibly torture’ of Zubaydah,” Reprieve said.

Although British intelligence knew of the methods used in the interrogation of the alleged terrorists, Reprieve alleges: “[It] continued to send the CIA questions to be used in interrogations without seeking any assurances regarding Zubaydah’s treatment in detention.”