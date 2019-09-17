The World Drone Cup, organised in the Turkish technology and aerospace fair Teknofest Istanbul, is gathering 64 top-level pilots from 37 countries.

Pilots will race during the five-day competition, organised by Drone Racers Sports Club Association, starting on Tuesday.

Goksel Kervanci, the head of the association, said in the first two days of the competition pilots will make test flights before qualification laps in the third and fourth days.

At the last day of the event, the number of pilots will drop to 32 and they will compete for the first place, he stressed.

Unique obstacles were designed for the pilots in the competition, he added.

Kervanci noted, "Some racers join 80 competitions annually, they want to see different racecourses."

Russian plane debuts international flight for Teknofest

A Russian produced passenger plane flew to Turkey to make its first international flight for Teknofest, Turkey’s largest technology and aerospace event, the test pilot said on Tuesday.

Manufactured by Irkut Corporation, the MC-21 passenger plane flew to Istanbul on Monday to join the festival in Istanbul for an exhibition.