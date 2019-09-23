Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday pressed US President Donald Trump to restart talks with Afghanistan's Taliban and said Washington has a "duty" to calm the Kashmir standoff with India.

Trump responded that he would "certainly" help mediate between Pakistan and India as long as both governments asked for this.

"Stability in Afghanistan means stability in Pakistan," Khan said at the start of a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Khan also pleaded for help in Kashmir, a disputed Muslim-majority territory, part of which has been placed under a severe military clampdown by neighbouring India, restricting many basic freedoms since last month when New Delhi scrapped the limited autonomy of the region dubbed "illegal annexation" by Pakistan.

"The most powerful country in the world has a responsibility," Khan said, calling India's clampdown "a siege" and warning that the "crisis is going to get much bigger."

Trump showed eagerness to mediate over Kashmir if both sides asked for it.

"I am ready willing and able. It's a complex issue, it's been going on for a long time. But if both wanted it, I would be ready to do it," the US president said.

"I think I'd be an extremely good arbitrator. I've done it before, believe it or not, and I've never failed as an arbitrator."

Talks with Taliban

In a photo opportunity just before that meeting, Trump said he is hopeful the two nations can come together and do something smart but both sides would need to agree on his involvement.

That's something India has resisted.